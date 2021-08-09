The YMCA of Middle Tennessee Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Chris Tointon has been named President and CEO of the mid-state association of YMCAs, which includes 14 family wellness centers, a 300-acre day- and resident-camp facility, the region’s largest network of before- and after-school care sites and a number of community-based outreach programs for youth and adults. Tointon will succeed current CEO Dan Dummermuth, who in 2020 announced his plans to retire after a 35-year YMCA career.

Tointon currently serves as the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha, where under his leadership the organization made significant advancements in its support of children and youth, launching partnerships for Early Learning Centers at both Common Spirit Health and Creighton University. During his five year tenure, the Y also expanded its footprint with two new YMCAs and another three are set to open in 2022 and 2023, two of which are part of innovative partnerships with public high schools. While much of Tointon’s career has been with the YMCA, first in Chicago, he also spent 13 years as CEO and President of Greater Midland, a nonprofit social service, recreation, wellness, and membership organization in Midland, MI. He returned to the YMCA to lead the Omaha association in 2016.

Tointon was selected by a CEO Selection Committee following a multi-month process and national search. The committee was led by current YMCA of Middle Tennessee board chair Liz Wilson, and comprised of nine additional board members: Lawson Allen, David Bohan, Leilani Boulware, Trudy Carpenter, Marty Dickens, Jimmy Granbery, Decosta Jenkins, Tony Wall and David Wilds.

YMCA of Middle Tennessee Board Chair Liz Wilson says, “We are so excited to have Chris join us in Middle Tennessee. His depth of experience as a strategic and relationship-driven nonprofit leader will help our YMCA continue to fulfill our mission and deepen our impact as we live out our cause of strengthening community.”

Tointon has a B.S. in Organizational Communications from North Central College, where he also competed in varsity wrestling. He and his wife Becca are the proud parents of a daughter and a son.

Tointon’s first day on the job will be August 26.

About the YMCA of Middle Tennessee

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is the region’s leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Inspired by its mission as a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ for the purpose of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body, for more than 140 years, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has been giving people of all ages the tools they need to belong and be well. Last year, the Y reached 251,847 people, improving the nation’s health and well-being and providing opportunities to serve others and support our neighbors.