Fugitive Wanted in Hickman County Added to TBI Most Wanted List

A fugitive wanted out of Hickman County has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list.

Marvin Deon Holt is 21 years old, is 6’3″ and weighs 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Clarification: Holt is wanted by Hickman County and TBI after failing to appear for court on a pending First Degree Murder charge from 2018. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have seen Marvin Deon Holt, or know where he may be, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Or 931-796-3450, x103.