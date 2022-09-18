Freebies and Deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Today, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and several places are celebrating with limited-time deals. Offers.com has rounded up all the restaurants and food deals.
Cheeseburger Deals
- Applebee’s – On Sept. 18, customers near and far can indulge in one of Applebee’s delicious handcrafted burgers. Each burger comes with an all-beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and cheese starting at $12.99. If you’re not in the mood for meat, then you can also get the restaurant’s plant-based Impossible Burger.
- Burger King – At Burger King, everyone gets treated like royalty, which is why you need to sign up on the BK app prior to Sept. 18. New users who place an online order for $3 or more can enjoy a FREE Whopper. To take advantage of this offer, you must add the coupon to your online order. The offer is available on delivery orders too.
- BurgerFi –Check out BurgerFi’s new Juicy Lucy. The burger is prepared with three kinds of cheese (White Cheddar, American and Pepper Jack) layered between double natural Angus beef patties, topped with Fi Sauce and sweet tomato relish and served on a signature toasted potato bun. Grab the burger before it’s gone, as it’s available for a limited time.
- Dairy Queen – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, app users can find an awesome offer in the deals section on the Dairy Queen app. You can enjoy a $1 off any of the five flavor-filled Signature Stackburgers.
- Chili’s – The restaurant will be serving its juicy Big Mouth Bites starting at $11.39. The cheeseburger sliders come with bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions and Chili’s famous house-made ranch.
- Jack in the Box – Get in on this special Jack in the Box deal for National Cheeseburger Day. You can get 20% off on your first order placed on the Jack Mobile App.
- Metro Diner – On Sept. 18, at Metro Diner, start your day off with the Breakfast Burger. It features a 100% Angus burger, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns, lettuce, tomato, bacon, an egg any style and Hollandaise sauce, and it’s available for just $12.39.
- Miller’s Ale House – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Miller’s Ale House is offering a special offer for the new Raving Fans eclub. When you sign up for the rewards program by Sept 17., you’ll receive an offer for a $6.99 Classic Cheeseburger.
- Red Robin – Spend National Cheeseburger Day at Red Robin and indulge in one of its Gourmet Burgers which is served with Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Steak ’n Shake – When you download and sign up on the Steak ’n Shake rewards app, you will be rewarded a FREE Specialty Milkshake.
- Sonic – While this offer may not be in effect on National Cheeseburger Day, it’s a great way to start off your week before the delicious holiday. When ordering through the Sonic app, enjoy the Sonic Cheeseburger for half price. This offer is available every Tuesday after 5 p.m.
- White Castle – A FREE Combo on National Cheeseburger Day? That’s right! New members who sign up for Craver Nation in the White Castle app can score a complimentary combo meal. If you’re already a member of Craver Nation, then take advantage of the Cheesy 10 sack for only $8.99.