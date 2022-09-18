Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 18 – 24, 2022.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of bridge construction work, there will be minor traffic interruptions on Brinkley Rd between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr. Bridge work continues on Brinkley Rd just to the south of Timber Creek Dr. Appropriate traffic controls are be in place.

Medical Center Pkwy Turn Lane and Signal Improvement (between Maplegrove Dr and Willowoak Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, right turn lanes and traffic signal improvements will be made along the north side of Medical Center Pkwy between Maplegrove Dr and Willowoak Dr. Westbound traffic on Medical Center Pkwy will be reduced to one lane. Eastbound traffic will not be affected. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn Lane Improvement Work (SR 96 at Veterans Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: As part of private development, construction crews will be working along the SE quadrant of SR 96 and Veterans Pkwy. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Turn Lane & Traffic signal Improvement Work (Chaffin Pl and Old Fort Pkwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm: Construction crews will be working along Chaffin Pl at Old Fort Pkwy. Paving, grading and traffic signal work continues. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

E College St Sewer Line Repair Work (between Maple St and Church St)

Expected Road Closures: Thursday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Murfreesboro Water Resources Department crews will be making sewer line repairs on E College St between Maple St and Church St. Public parking spaces along E College St will not be accessible. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Bell St between Crestland Ave and Hale Ave (new curb & gutter, driveway and sidewalk work)

2. Kings Ridge Dr (school zone light installation work)

3. Florence Rd between Old Nashville Hwy and i-24 (paving work)

4. Mall Circle Dr (setting casting work)

5. Rutherford Blvd between Broad St and S Church St (paving and striping work)

6. Berkshire subdivision roundabout (sidewalk and HC ramp repair work)

7. Dejarnette Ln between Memorial Blvd and Kingsgate Dr (milling and temporary striping work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 at MM 79.4

• 9/18, 5 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure WB and a single left lane closure EB in order to set up equipment to install overhead sign gantry. Rolling roadblocks will be utilized to set the overhead gantry. (MM 78 – 80)

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.