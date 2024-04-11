Former Nashville Teacher Arrested Following Indictment For Sexual Battery

April 11, 2024 – A former MNPS drama teacher is jailed in Nashville following his arrest Thursday night in Williamson County by Nolensville Police officers, for a 2023 grand jury indictment for aggravated sexual battery of a minor stemming from an incident at H.G. Hill Middle School.

Gary Schleimer, 60, of Nolensville, is accused of inappropriately touching a female student’s chest from behind, above her clothing, while alone in a classroom with her. The incident was later reported to the school principal.

Prior to the report being made in the fall of 2022, Schleimer had not been selected for rehire by MNPS for that upcoming school year.

A Criminal Court judge set Schleimer’s bond at $100,000.

Source: MNPS