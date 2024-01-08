Former Belmont Player Dylan Windler Agrees to Terms with the Los Angeles Lakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University men’s basketball legend Dylan Windler (’19) has agreed to a playing contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the organization and NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Saturday.

This comes after Windler’s record-breaking 22-point, 33-rebound performance Friday night on assignment with the New York Knicks’ G League affiliate, Westchester.

Windler was in uniform for the Lakers as they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 106-103, Sunday.

OFFICIAL: Lakers add two-way Dylan Windler to the squad. pic.twitter.com/NF9ghUjFmF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 7, 2024

Windler played the last four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, after being selected No. 26 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

