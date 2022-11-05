Fleet Feet Murfreesboro’s Frosty Fun Run Set for Saturday, December 3

Trail run, family event returns for second year to Hop Springs Beer Park

Fleet Feet Murfreesboro announces the 14th Annual Frosty Fun Run will return to Hop Springs Beer Park Saturday, December 3, 2022.

All proceeds benefit CASA of Rutherford County and Parks Christmas for the Children. The programs provide gifts to more than 500 foster children, at-risk children and children from lower income families around Rutherford Co.

The untimed trail run starts at 10:00 AM and routes participants throughout Hop Springs’ 84-acre property. Awaiting runners at the end will be food, Santa, raffle prizes and more. Participants are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift to the event to earn additional raffle tickets.

Returning to Hop Springs for the second consecutive year, the trail run and family-friendly event also includes a play area for children and access to the property’s disc golf course.

Entry fees are $35 per runner or $125 for a family of four and includes a Frosty Fun Run sweatshirt. Day-of entry increases to $40. Participants can register in person at Fleet Feet Murfreesboro or online at www.fleetfeet.com/s/murfreesboro/events.