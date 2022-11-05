Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
0
64

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
    Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Read more.

  • 7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022
    Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Read more.

  • Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder
    Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here