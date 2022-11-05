Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022.

Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Read more.

Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Read more.

10 Luxurious Nashville Homes For Sale in the 37215 Area The 37215 zip code encompasses sought after Nashville communities, such as Forest Hills, Green Hills and portions of Belle Meade. Read more.

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Show at Nissan Stadium Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one night show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023. Read more.

Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Read more.

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County! Read more.

CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023

CMT and CBS together announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for the first time ever. Read more.