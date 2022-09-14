Find Out How You Can Win Free Tickets to Pilgrimage Music Festival Taking in Franklin, TN

The City of Franklin is offering a chance to win a pair of two-day passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival. Festival organizers have donated several two-day general admission tickets to the City to give away in the #MyPilgrimagePal contest!

The annual festival takes place September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Pilgrimage features dozens of live music acts on five stages, as well, as artisans and food vendors.

The lineup for this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival features Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and The Avett Brothers leading the diverse bill. Other announced acts include Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae and many more.

Here’s how to enter the contest to win free tickets, hop on the City’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/cityoffranklin), post a photo of you and the pal you want to take, write in 30 words or fewer why you should win, and add #mypilgrimagepal!

You must be 21 to enter, and the deadline to submit your entry is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 18th p.m. The winner will be announced Monday the 19th! Winners will be notified by Facebook messenger. The contest is only open to legal residents of Tennessee. For more contest rules go to: www.franklintn.gov/mypilgrimagepal.