Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent

Geodis Park will host Club América from Mexico on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM.

Club América was founded nearly a century ago in 1916. Nashville SC is playing one of the most successful LIGA MX teams as they have won their league title 13 times and 7 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League titles. These accomplishments are the highest of honors for a team from North America.

“We could not be more excited about hosting our first international match at GEODIS Park,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre in a press release. “Nashville has been buzzing with excitement for soccer since we started in MLS in 2020 and even more so since we opened the doors to our new home. Facing off here against Mexico’s most decorated club side is an awesome next step on our soccer journey.”

“We’re happy and excited to visit our amazing fans in Nashville as it’s very important to us to stay connected to them and all our fans in the U.S.,” said Sporting President of Club América Santiago Baños in a press statement. “The timing couldn’t be better as we will face our rival just days before Liguilla (LIGA MX playoffs). As a result, fans can expect our team to be in top shape and at our best moment. It will be a great match.”

There are still tickets available. You can purchase them online.