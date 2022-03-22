disney

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022.

April 1

  • Herbie: Fully Loaded
  • Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere

April 6

  • Moon Knight – Episode 2
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8 “Home School”

April 8

  • Chasing Mavericks
  • Jordan Rides The Bus
  • Silly Little Game
  • Four Days In October
  • Fernando Nation

April 13

  • Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Moon Knight – Episode 3
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9 “Raging Bully”

April 20

  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”
  • Moon Knight – Episode 4

April 22

  • Polar Bear – Premiere
  • Bear Witness – Premiere
  • Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere
  • The one-hour special streams on Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.
  • The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere
  • The 30-minute special streams on Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd.

April 27

  • Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Moon Knight – Episode 5

