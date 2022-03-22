Sean Alan Hudson, it is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing on March 18, 2022, of Murfreesboro, TN at the age of 33.

Sean was a graduate of MTSU and worked for 4 Patriots that Champion Freedom & Self-Reliance preparedness.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Alan Hudson.

Sean is survived by his mother, Verna Perry Hudson; brother, Dr. Cory Hudson; sister Nicola Blythe; aunts and uncles, Jean and Trevor, Alfred and Marie, Sylvia and Alphonse, Doreen and Rick and Dianne, Dale. special friends, Moureen, George and Marion, Elaine “E Momma” and Billy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Nashville Youth Hockey League www.nyhl.com

Memorial gathering will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Family request masks be worn at all times. www.woodfinchapel.com

