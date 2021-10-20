Empanada Sonata, which began life as a food truck in 2015, opened its very popular brick and mortar location next to Murfreesboro Axe on Main Street one year ago in July. Always creating new specials for their menu, owners Keith and Marlyse Moran have also added breakfast on Sunday twice a month.

“…[I]t’s somewhat weird but cool at the same time that they share the space with an axe throwing business,” said one review. “So, don’t get confused, the restaurant is straight in the back.”

1 of 5

The breakfast menu offers standard breakfast fair with a Cuba or Puerto Rican twist. And of course, they offer their signature item — breakfast empanadas.

One favorite breakfast option on the menu is Cinnabun Casserole. It is yummy cinnabuns squished together into a baking dish and then served in big slices with ham steak, sausage or mixed berries. Another favorite is the Cracked Out Tater Tot Casserole made of eggs, cheese, bacon and tater tots baked together and then topped with ranch dressing and scallions. They have also had waffles and stuffed French toast on their Facebook pages, but it is not listed on their menu.

Mangu Eggs offers an even more Caribbean flavor. It is fried eggs mixed with fried cheese that is served with mashed plantain and Salchicha sausage, then topped with pickled onions. There is also the Tostones Churrosco, which is mashed plantains with marinated skirt steak and caramelized onions topped with sweet Siriracha sauce; and Barbecued Pulled Pork Arepas. Arepas is a kind of South American corn bread that is stuffed with chipotle barbecued pork and slaw, and served with a side of baked beans.

Three types of breakfast empanadas are available: Sausage, egg and cheese; veggie, egg, and cheese; or bacon, egg, and cheese. Home fries can be added on for an additional charge.

Other sides include scrambled eggs mixed with sausage, bacon or veggies; sausage, bacon or veggie breakfast bowls; sausage; ham steak; and mixed berries.

Breakfast brunch is just not complete without a Bloody Mary, Peach Bellini, or Mimosa. Small and large pitchers of red or white sangria is also available. Cuban coffee and Café Con Leche are on the menu for those not wishing to have an alcoholic beverage.

Check their Facebook page at https://facebook.com/empanadasonata/ for daily specials before heading in for brunch. You can message them for brunch reservations or email them at [email protected].

A reviewer said of the breakfast, “My family convinced me to bring the goodies home instead of dining in. That usually means a degradation of quality, but this was not the case.

The dough was wonderful. It was fried to perfection. The filling was nice and plentiful, and tasty.”

Empanada Sonata

211 West Main

Hours: Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.