The Stewarts Creek High School Fine Arts Department has announced two encore performances of Out of the Clear Blue Sky: Voices of 9/11, an original theatrical work inspired by the events of 9/11. The performances will take place the weekend of October 23-24, with free tickets made available to local first responders.

Out of the Clear Blue Sky: Voices of 9/11 was created by the students at Stewarts Creek High School. The show is based on Oral Histories from the 9/11 attacks and uses a unique devising process in which the students as a group create both the text and visual imagery of the show. The result is the fascinating perspective of students who were not alive when the attacks took place. The show follows the stories of six people as they navigate the tragedy and uses various imagery techniques to re-create the impact of major events of the day.

1 of 3

Donald Fann, head of the Stewarts Creek High School Theatre Department, said, “This project has transformed our students’ understanding of this pivotal event in our country’s history. It has also challenged them to tell these true stories both creatively and respectively. “

Two encore performances are scheduled on October 23, 2021, with 200 tickets earmarked as a special thank-you to first responders. Local police, firefighters, and EMTs (and their families) will be invited to be a part of the socially distanced audience. The performances will also include a color guard presentation by the Stewarts Creek JROTC Battalion, a performance of the National Anthem by the Stewarts Creek Choral Ensembles, a performance of Amazing Grace by members of Nashville Pipes & Drums, and a gratitude receiving line (where students will have a chance to thank first responders for their service to the community). Tickets are available at CreekFineArts.com.

The gratis tickets for local first responders have been made possible through the generous sponsorship of The Riley/Land Collection, April Tejeda with Keller Williams, and F&M Mortgage. For full schedule and information, as well as a video preview of the production, please visit redhawktheater.com/out-of-the-clear-blue-sky. For free first responder tickets, please contact Donald Fann at [email protected].

Out of the Clear Blue Sky Encore Performances

Saturday, October 23. 2021

Red Hawk Theater at Stewarts Creek High School

Afternoon Performance

2:00 PM: Welcome and remarks

2:10 PM: Color Guard Presentation

2:15 PM: National Anthem

2:20 PM: Out of the Clear Blue Sky

4:00 PM: performance of Amazing Grace

4:10 PM: Gratitude Receiving Line

Evening Performance

7:30 PM: Welcome and remarks

7:40 PM: Color Guard Presentation

7:45 PM: National Anthem

7:50 PM: Out of the Clear Blue Sky

8:30 PM: performance of Amazing Grace

8:45 PM: Gratitude Receiving Line