It should come as no surprise that social studies is the favorite subject of MTSUCenter for Historical Preservation staff member Kira Duke.

“I loved stories of the past, especially of the 1950s and 1960s, and would often read ahead in my textbook because I found the subject matter intriguing,” said Duke, education specialist for the center’s Teaching with Primary Sources program. “(As I grew up) I began to see history as vital for being able to understand the region I lived in and the problems that our communities face today.”

Duke and her colleagues at the center continually work on research projects to further understand that rich history, the most recent focusing on World War II and its impact on Tennesseans. The project landed a $43,000 Library of Congress grant that extends from this October through next year.

“Our goal (using this grant) is to create a comprehensive, primary source-centered curriculum on World War II’s impact on the Tennessee Homefront that can be used in fifth grade, high school and U.S. history survey undergraduate classes,” she said.

Duke’s passion for the past followed her from her hometown in Chestnut Mount, Tennessee, through her graduate history degree at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to her work at the center, which she began in 2010.

“My work, funded through Library of Congress, educates K-12 teachers on best practices for using primary sources in the classroom, focusing on accessing sources from the Library of Congress digital collections,” Duke said.

Local educators and administrators can access the wide range of professional development programs and educational materials offered by the center’s program on its website https://mtsu.edu/tps.

The center’s overall work plays an important role in helping communities preserve and share their stories with a wider audience.

“Our communities have such a rich history, and it is important that we help tell those stories,” said Duke, explaining that the center relies on external funding support for much of its work.

“These (funds) provide opportunities to work on really interesting projects and provide our graduate assistants with amazing opportunities. Each of these projects is built on a partnership, which can then present future opportunities for the center.”

Carroll Van West, the center’s director, said that staff are always looking for ways to develop resources that will help build community educators’ command of primary sources for key periods in state and national history.

“The recent creation of the Manhattan Project National Historic Site at Oak Ridge was another reason to shine more light on Tennessee’s local and national stories during World War II,” West said.

Additionally, the center will use this research to collaborate with the National Park Service on a World War II on the Homefront book that will be sold at parks across the country.

Showcasing how MTSU works with public agencies and nonprofit organizations is a key part of the center’s mission, West said.

“These projects not only enhance education and economic opportunities in Tennessee, they allow us to provide significant, hands-on professional experiences for MTSU students who are heavily involved in all of these projects.”

To keep up with the Center for Historic Preservations’ work and educational opportunities, visit http://mtsuhistpres.org, the center’s Facebook page, the center’s Instagramand the center’s blog Southern Rambles.