Elam Miller has joined Miller Loughry Beach Insurance Services as an insurance advisor, working in both Nashville and Murfreesboro offices.

“Elam is a bright young man primed to provide superior service to clients,” Miller Loughry Beach Managing Principal Ken Halliburton said. “He is an exceptional addition to our team.”

Miller brings experience in understanding and meeting complex and nuanced needs, having served most recently as a lobbyist aide for Bass, Barry and Sims PLC. He comes to Miller Loughry Beach as a recent graduate of Vanderbilt University, where he earned a Master of Public Policy. Other roles included assisting the leadership team of the Commission on Presidential Debates, acting government relations aide at Bivens & Associates, LLC, and project development intern for the mayor’s office in Oxford, MS.

Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in public policy leadership from University of Mississippi in Oxford. He was elected and served as student body president in his senior year representing more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Miller is one of few students in University of Mississippi history to be elected as both president and vice president.

Miller Loughry Beach, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Financial Partners, provides a full range of insurance solutions, including personal, business and employee benefits as part of Pinnacle’s comprehensive approach to wealth management. Miller Loughry Beach is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Middle Tennessee. In business more than 60 years, the firm’s 38 associates work with over 7,500 clients. The company headquarters is located in Pinnacle’s offices at 214 W. College Street in Murfreesboro. For more information, visit www.mlbins.com.