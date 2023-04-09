Easter by the Numbers 2023

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.

WalletHub released its latest facts for Easter and here’s what we learned.

$24 Billion will be the total spent on Easter this year.

$3.3 Billion will be spent on Easter candy.

The most expensive chocolate bunny cost $49,000.

A large majority of use agree we should eat the bunny’s ear first. (79 percent)

$192 is the total most will be spending on Easter.

To look your Easter best, a total of $4 Billion will be spent on clothing.

$7.3 Billion will be spent on food.

$3.8 Billion will be spent on gifts.

Most Popular Easter Basket Items

Chocolate Eggs/Bunnies

Jelly Beans

Candy Coated Eggs

Marshmallow Candies

Top Family Activities

Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Candy

Dyeing Eggs

Taking Family Photos

Making Easter Dinner

Peeps Are an Easter Tradition