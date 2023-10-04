Dunkin’ Treats Educators to Free Coffee on World Teachers’ Day

NASHVILLE, TN (October 2, 2023) – Save your apples for another day because Dunkin’s is giving teachers what they really want on World Teachers’ Day – free coffee! On Thursday, October 5, Dunkin’ is celebrating educators everywhere by treating them to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

From pre-school teachers and college professors to principals and counselors, Dunkin’ is giving educators the coffee break they deserve. All day on October 5, teachers can visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Tennessee to enjoy their free coffee.*

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, educating the next generation of leaders to help keep our communities runnin’,” said Emilly Bartels, local Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our dedicated educators a free coffee to recognize their passion and hard work.”

And with Dunkin’s fall menu, teachers can spice up their free coffee order with their favorite autumn flavor, pumpkin! Available hot or iced, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Swirl stands as the brand’s most sought-after flavor and the hero of the fall menu.

*No purchase necessary. Limit one per guest. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Terms may apply. Participation may vary.

