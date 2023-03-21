Dunkin’ Celebrates Grand Opening of New Smyrna Location

Dunkin’ is hosting the grand opening celebration of its newest restaurant in Smyrna located at 2201 Almaville Road today, Tuesday, March 21st. Starting at 5:00 a.m., the store will give away Free Coffee for a Year to the first 100 guests (in store only). * Additionally, the new restaurant will celebrate the opening with Dunkin’ swag giveaways, an appearance by Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy, and more!

At 9:15 a.m., Dunkin’ will host a ribbon cutting with the Smyrna community to celebrate the new store opening. Then, Bluemont Group, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will host a check presentation to donate $3,000 to Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center. Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center provides therapy and nursing to special needs children in the Tennessee area.

The new 1,738 square-foot restaurant can seat 10 guests inside and will employ 25 crew members. The store will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. With Dunkin’s new restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere, convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies, including:

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ on Demand: Next Gen restaurants feature a dedicated mobile order pick-up area so guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests can track the status of their mobile order placed for in-store pick-up via a digital order status board. At select Next Gen restaurants, we also offer a dedicated drive-thru lane for mobile order pick-ups.

Including the Smyrna restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network the Bluemont Group, currently owns and operates 58 Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee.

