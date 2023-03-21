Remains Found in Maury County Identified as Missing Woman

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department has identified human remains found in 2020 off of Hood Road.

In January of 2023, the Sheriff’s Office received confirmation identifying the remains as those of Amanda Newcomb.

The remains were initially collected in November 2020 and sent to the medical examiner’s office. No cause of death could be determined.

Anthropologists were able to give investigators a potential timeline and profile. Maury County investigators were able to rule out reported missing females from across the state.

In November of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office began working with a private lab in Texas to obtain a DNA sample for genealogy processing.

In November of 2022, they received information listing possible ancestors several generations back and were able to make contact with living descendants, beginning to construct a family tree and on January 26, 2023, positive confirmation identified the remains as Amanda Newcomb.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information or anyone that had contact with or knew of any associates of Amanda Newcomb between February 2018 and early 2020, to please contact the Maury County Sheriff’s office at:

931.388.5151-Dispatch

931.375.6601-Lt. Roscoe Voss (rvoss@maurycounty-tn.gov)

931.375.8601-Sheriff Bucky Rowland