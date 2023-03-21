From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2023.
April 1
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Dr. STONE: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Log Horizon: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Overlord: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Toriko: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
- Adam (2009)
- American Psycho (2000)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Bachelorette (2012)
- Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Blackthorn (2011)
- Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
- Boys On The Side (1995)
- Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
- The Brothers (2001)
- CHiPS (2017)
- Copycat (1995)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Date Night (2010)
- Dear John (2010)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Dredd (2012)
- Elysium (2013)
- Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
- The Fan (1996)
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
- Father Of The Bride (1991)
- Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
- Haywire (2012)
- High Fidelity (2000)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- The Interview (2014)
- Joe Somebody (2001)
- John Tucker Must Die (2006)
- The Lady In The Van (2016)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Made In America (1993)
- Made Of Honor (2008)
- Mission To Mars (2000)
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
- Nanny McPhee (2006)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- Once (2007)
- Prom Night (2008)
- Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
- Righteous Kill (2008)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
- Runaway Jury (2003)
- Second Act (2018)
- The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Think Like A Man (2012)
- Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
- To The Wonder (2012)
- We Own The Night (2007)
April 2
- Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
April 3
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields: Two-Part Documentary Premiere
April 4
- Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
April 5
- The Good Mothers: Complete Limited Series
- The Pope: Answers: Special Premiere
- Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 1
- Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
April 6
- DAVE: Season 3 Premiere
- Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)
- The Last Stand (2013)
April 7
- Tiny Beautiful Things: Complete Limited Series
- The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere
- Beast of Burden (2018)
- The Honeymoon (2022)
- Medieval (2022)
- Mr. Right (2015)
- The Program (2015)
April 8
- 13 Assassins (2010)
- Jesus Camp (2006)
- The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
April 9
- War with Grandpa (2020)
April 10
- Blood Money: Complete Season 1
- Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1
- The Weekend (2019)
April 11
- Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1
April 12
- 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: Special Premiere
April 13
- Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2
- Door Mouse (2022)
- Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
- The Offering (2023)
- Section 8 (2022)
- She Will (2021)
April 15
- Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1
- Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3
- Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
- Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- One Piece: Episodes 153-325 (DUBBED)_
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Main Street (2010)
- Serious Moonlight (2009)
- Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
- Zero Days (2016)
April 17
- New Girl: Complete Series
April 18
- The Quake (2018)
April 19
- Algiers, America: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere
April 20
- Quasi (2023)
- Joyride (2022)
April 21
- Love Me: Complete Season 2
- Poker Face (2022)
April 22
- Dear Mama: Two-Episode Series Premiere
- Secrets of the Elephants: Docuseries Premiere
April 26
- Saint X: Three-Episode Series Premiere
April 27
- There There (2022)
April 28
- Clock (2023)
- Banana Split (2018)
- Paradise City (2022)
April 30
- Black Nativity (2013)