Due to the extreme heat, the Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a power supply alert and are asking all customers to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity until further notice.

Using a fan creates a wind-chill effect on your skin, so you feel cooler. You can stay cool, raise your thermostat to 78° and save some cash! 🙌💰 More money and energy saving tips: 👇https://t.co/zedU5uZpix pic.twitter.com/URdQo8uLFr — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) June 14, 2022

The Tennessee Valley Authority and 153 local power companies across the region successfully met a record power demand for the month of June during an early season heat wave on Monday, June 13.

At 6 p.m. ET, the power system was reliably providing 31,311 megawatts of energy at a region-wide average temperature of 94 degrees. The previous record for June was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.

Continued hot and humid weather could produce similar high-power demands through the end of this week. TVA and local power companies are encouraging users to join them in conserving power and saving money, especially during the peak use hours of 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., by taking a few simple steps:

Turn up your thermostat – even one or two degrees makes a big difference in your power bill and do not significantly impact your comfort.

Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air – they use less energy than your air conditioner.

If possible, avoid using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances during peak hours.

Close window coverings on the sunny side of your home or business.

Additional energy saving tips can be found at energyright.com/residential. Residents concerned about their ability to pay future power bills are encouraged to contact their local power company to discuss the availability of assistance programs, including the

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information about TVA and its 89-year mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here.