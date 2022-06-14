Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.

The center will be approximately 300,000 sq. feet of best-in-class retailers and restaurants, similar to its other world-class outlets, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Desert Hills Premium Outlets in California.

The development will be located in the market’s southern high-income area, capitalizing on the region’s phenomenal growth, and will complement Simon’s existing, highly successful, local properties, The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills.

Based in Nashville, AJ Capital Partners has thoughtfully developed distinct hotel projects in the market including Thompson Nashville, Soho House Nashville, and Graduate Nashville.

Additionally, AJ is amid a 23-acre multi-phase mixed-used urban neighborhood redevelopment in Wedgewood Houston, which currently offers and will continue to bring creative office, retail, residential and hospitality offerings to the community. Construction is anticipated to commence in 2023.