The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a drive by shooting that was caught on camera.

It happened at 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday on West Sagefield Drive near Smyrna, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Multiple rounds were fired by people riding in a car outside the home. Eyewitnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic men between the ages of 17-20.

People who have information about the shooting are asked to call Detective Jeremy Murdock at 615-904-3040.