Digiorno to Give Free Pizza if a Big Game Kick ‘Doinks’ Off the Goalpost

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After years of rooting for a pi-worthy score, DIGIORNO® is turning its attention toward the kickers and offering fans a brand-new way to win free pizza during the Big Game. If at any point during pro football’s final matchup on February 12, a kick hits an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost (causing a DOINK), lucky fans could win free DIGIORNO pizza.

Why put stakes on something that most teams hope to avoid? Whether it’s an agonizing double-DOINK, a last-second miss that could’ve won the game, or a DOINK that still manages to bounce through the uprights, field goal and extra point attempts already cook up all sorts of excitement.

This year, DIGIORNO wants to tackle fans’ heartbreak (or add to their celebration) with something that everyone can cheer for.

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

Starting on Saturday, February 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on February 12, fans can enter online at DiGiornoDoinks.com for a chance to win. If any field goal or extra point attempt bounces off the uprights or crossbar during the Big Game, lucky winners will receive a coupon redeemable for one (1) free DIGIORNO pizza.

“Year after year, our Big Game program has brought even more intrigue to the championship game, keeping DIGIORNO Pizza top of mind for football fans,” said Adam Graves, President, Pizza & Snacking Division at Nestlé USA. “This year, we’re excited to put a new twist on our annual campaign, with a compelling new way for people to engage with both the game and our pizza. We’re committed to showing up in fresh new ways – through our promotions and product portfolio.”

Administration of the sweepstakes is contingent on the occurrence of the football making contact with an upright or the crossbar of the goalpost during an extra point or field goal attempt in the football game on February 12. If this does not occur, then the sweepstakes drawing will not take place.