Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2023. entertainment news here!

February 1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

Gunther’s Millions — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

February 2

Freeridge — NETFLIX SERIES

February 3

Class 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

Infiesto 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Stromboli 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM

Viking Wolf 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Exchange 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

February 9

Dear David 🇮🇩– NETFLIX FILM

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — NETFLIX FAMILY

You: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love to Hate You 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Your Place or Mine — NETFLIX FILM

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

All the Places 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

A Sunday Affair 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM

In Love All Over Again 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry 🇨🇦– NETFLIX COMEDY

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES

Re/Member 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

February 15

#NoFilter 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

African Queens: Njinga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Full Swing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Law According to Lidia Poët 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

Red Rose 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands: Season 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Unlocked 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY

February 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 21

Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Strays 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM

Triptych 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

February 23

Call Me Chihiro 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

Outer Banks: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oddballs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost — NETFLIX FILM

Who Were We Running From? 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

February 27

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28