Several of our City of Murfreesboro exercise instructors will lead a class full of fun, heart-pumping Zumba® songs on Saturday, February 26th from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM at the Patterson Park Community Center (521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

Dance in observance of American Heart Month, and see how fun this kind of exercise can be!

Fee: Included in your facility pass

For all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult

Visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=19247 or Contact Amy Myers at [email protected] for more information.