Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th.

Bringing the Willie Nelson & Family show to the outdoor venue, an announcement was made on social media. Tickets are on sale now. Purchase tickets here.

Willie Nelson will turn 89 on April 29th and just canceled several indoor concerts this spring including dates at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame previously scheduled for March 10th.

There was no specific reason given for the cancelation of indoor events but his team did state he would not be doing indoor concerts for the near future.

Nelson is releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time on his birthday April 29th. Most of the songs were co-written by Nelson.

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.