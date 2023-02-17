Coming to Prime Video in March 2023

Prime Video is keeping the new movies and shows coming to subscribers in March 2023. Highlights include Creed, Top Gun: Maverick, Nope, and much more.
TV
March 1
- Def Comedy Jam seasons 1-7 (1992)
March 3
- Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
- The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)
March 11
- La Guzman S1 (2019)
March 17
- Angel Flight (2023)
- Class of ‘07 (2023)
- Dom (2023)
- Swarm (2023)
- March 24
- Reggie (2023)
March 31
- The Power (2023)
- Boss seasons 1-2 (2011)
MOVIES
March 1
- 12 Angry Men (1957)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Akeelah and The Bee (2006)
- American Gangster (2007)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barefoot in the Park (1967)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Capote (2006)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cinderella Man (2005)
- Cloverfield (2008)
- Contraband (2012)
- Courageous (2011)
- Creed (2015)
- Creed II (2018)
- Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Detroit (2017)
- Duck Soup (1933)
- Elizabeth (1999)
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Flesh and Bone (1993)
- Good Will Hunting (1998)
- Imagine That (2009)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies (2002)
- Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)
- Lost in Translation (2003)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Midnight Cowboy (1969)
- Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)
- Nerve (2016)
- Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Paths of Glory (1957)
- Pulp Fiction (1994)
- RBG (2018)
- Red River (1948)
- Rocky (1976)
- Rocky Balboa (2006)
- Rocky II (1979)
- Rocky III (1982)
- Rocky IV (1985)
- Rocky V (1990)
- Sahara (2005)
- Scent of a Woman (1993)
- Shine A Light (2008)
- Sterile Cuckoo (1969)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Super 8 (2011)
- The Apartment (1960)
- The Babysitter (1995)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Defiant Ones (1958)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Hunted (2003)
- The Hunter (1980)
- The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
- The Machinist (2004)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)
- The Presidio (1988)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- Unlocked (2017)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)
- VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)
- VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)
- VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)
- Witness For the Protection (1958)
- Your Highness (2011)
March 6
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
March 7
- Secret Headquarters (2022)
- The Silent Twins (2022)
- The Visitor (2022)
March 10
- Jackass Forever (2022)
- This Is Christmas (2022)
March 12
- Men, Women & Children (2014)
March 14
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
March 17
- Boy and the World (2014)
March 21
- Nope (2022)
March 22
- Sanandresito (2012)
March 24
- Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
March 28
- Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)
March 29
- American Renegades (2018)
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
March 31
- But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)
- Enemies Closer (2014)
- Siberia (2021)
- Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
- Zeros and Ones (2021)