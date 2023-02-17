Identity Theft Suspect Wanted by Murfreesboro Police

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft/identity theft case.

A Georgia woman checked her bank account on Jan. 1 and noticed a $10,000 withdrawal had been completed at Truist on E. Main St. in Murfreesboro.

The victim filed a theft/identity theft report with MPD. An unidentified woman is captured on bank surveillance video making the transaction on Dec. 30, 2022.

The woman used the victim’s social security number to successfully complete the withdrawal without having a physical ID.

The unknown woman told the teller she was in town for a funeral and needed the money to purchase a casket for a loved one who recently died.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.