Nashville SC Unveils New Man in Black Kit Honoring Johnny Cash

Nashville Soccer Club unveiled their brand-new Man in Black Kit, honoring one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, Johnny Cash.

Created in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music, the Man in Black Kit was inspired by The Backline Supporters Collective, the club’s fans. On Feb. 29, 2020, Nashville SC inaugurated its journey in Major League Soccer in front of 59,069 fans, a state record for a soccer match. Prior to kickoff, The Backline unveiled their first-ever MLS TIFO, featuring the Man in Black alongside the Nashville SC logo. Inspired by that moment, Nashville SC and the estate of Johnny Cash began collaborating to tell the story of the life and legacy of Cash.

The all-black ensemble is embellished by dark graphite and iron metallic accents including a jocktag of Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison, Cash’s autograph on the back-of-the-neck, the Nashville SC crest, and an iron metallic Renasant Bank logo as well as an adidas logo. The left sleeve celebrates the Apple and MLS partnership by featuring the Apple TV and MLS logos, and the right sleeve features the Hyundai logo.

“From the first day we started Nashville Soccer Club, we talked a lot about being ‘uniquely Nashville,’” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. “This city is steeped in music history and Icons of that industry. None more so than the Man in Black himself, Johnny Cash. From our opening match on Feb. 29th, 2020 when our supporters, The Backline, unveiled a Tifo with that famous Johnny Cash image, there has clearly been a strong connection between both The Cash Family and the NSC family. I don’t think there can be a greater tribute to Johnny’s place in music history or Nashville than to have a team full of Men in Black take the field on behalf of Nashville SC.”

“Nashville meant so much to my father, both as a historical music community and a welcoming home,” says John Carter Cash. “Connecting the Cash legacy to Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer, and the joy it’s bringing to Nashville residents, would have made him proud. I’m delighted to see the Man in Black celebrated alongside the Boys in Gold.”

Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 18, Nashville fans have the opportunity to see and purchase the Man in Black Kit at a public event at the Walk of Fame Park (across from the Country Music Hall of Fame). The festival-like celebration will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. CT with a DJ, player appearances, photo ops and much more. Other activations include a hospitality area and Heineken® Silver Beer Garden where fans can purchase $4 Heineken® products as well as get a first taste of the new Heineken® Silver, Nashville SC player autograph tent, a stage photo opportunity, Fanatics servicing and order pickup, and Tempo the Coyote’s Band Kids Club registration, among others.

Nashville SC will don the Man in Black Kit for the very first time on Saturday, Feb. 25 as it hosts New York City FC as the first match of the MLS Is Back weekend. Scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT, the match will honor the collaboration with a special ‘Man In Black’ match. Limited tickets remain available at NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Fans around the world can witness the kit debut for free on MLS Season Pass, the new, unprecedented streaming service available on the Apple TV app that will feature every MLS match live, with no blackouts. The match will also broadcast on FOX and Fox Deportes.

To celebrate the launch of the Nashville SC Man in Black Kit, now featured on the official Nashville SC Apple Music playlist, fans can enjoy an exclusive pair of Johnny Cash singles: “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” a rendition performed by breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman; and a take on the classic “Man in Black” by Música Mexicana singer Carín León. Additionally, Nashville SC has created a dedicated Apple Maps Guide to everything fans need to know about Nashville SC Match Day, from prematch tailgates to in-stadium eats.

Following its debut, the Man in Black Kit will be featured throughout the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons, and is available for fans to purchase here. In addition to the kit, the partnership will include special collaborations, which will be offered exclusively through Fanatics, the clubs official retail partner, throughout the two seasons.