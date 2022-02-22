From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2022. More Hulu news here!
Coming to Hulu in March 2022
March 1
- Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
- Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
- 2 Days In The Valley (1996)
- 8mm (1999)
- A Madea Christmas (2013)
- Another Earth (2011)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- The Banger Sisters (2002)
- Beaches (1988)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- The Big Scary S Word (2020)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Bringing Down The House (2003)
- Brothers (2009)
- Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)
- Casualties Of War (1989)
- Center Stage (2000)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- The Choice (2016)
- Crash (2005)
- Dance Flick (2009)
- Dangerous Beauty (1998)
- Deficit (2007)
- Demolition Man (1993)
- The Descendants (2011)
- Deuces Wild (2002)
- Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
- Disaster Movie (2008)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- Drinking Buddies (2013)
- The Edge (1997)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Evan Almighty (2007)
- Feel The Noise (2007)
- The Firm (1993)
- Flatliners (1990)
- Forever My Girl (2018)
- Freedomland (2006)
- Fright Night (1985)
- G (2005)
- Garden State (2004)
- Ghoulies (1985)
- The Gift (2000)
- Gigli (2003)
- Glory (1989)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
- Green Zone (2010)
- Guarding Tess (1994)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Gunfight At The O.k. Corral (1957)
- Hardball (2001)
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
- Here Comes The Boom (2012)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy (2005)
- The Insider (1999)
- Juno (2007)
- Kiss The Girls (1997)
- L.a. Confidential (1997)
- Land Of The Dead (2005)
- The Last Waltz (1978)
- Lawless (2012)
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- Margin Call (2011)
- The Meddler (2015)
- Moby Doc (2021)
- My Super Ex-girlfriend (2006)
- The Omen (1976)
- Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
- People Like Us (2012)
- The Perfect Holiday (2007)
- Platoon Leader (1988)
- Predators (2010)
- The Princess Bride (1987)
- The Raid 2 (2014)
- Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
- Roxanne (1987)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- Sahara (2005)
- The Saint (1997)
- Savior For Sale (2021)
- Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (2017)
- Sense And Sensibility (1995)
- Shanghai Noon (2000)
- Shine A Light (2008)
- Shit & Champagne (2020)
- Show Me The Picture (2019)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Spaced Invaders (1990)
- The Square (2017)
- St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)
- Starship Troopers (1997)
- The Tailor Of Panama (2001)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
- To Catch A Thief (1955)
- Transcendence (2014)
- Trapped (2002)
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Vertical Limit (2000)
- The Virgin Suicides (2000)
- The Woman In Black (2002)
March 3
- The Dropout: Three-episode Limited Series Premiere
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Oculus (2013)
March 4
- Fresh (2022)
- Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
- Benedetta (2021)
- Lantern’s Lane (2021)
March 5
- Stronger (2017)
March 6
- Mark, Mary, & Some Other People (2021)
March 8
- India Sweets & Spices (2021)
March 9
- The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
- The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
- Domino Masters: Series Premiere
- Good Trouble: Season 4a Premiere
- American Refugee (2021)
March 12
- Multiverse (2022)
March 14
- Claws: Complete Season 4
- Hell Hath No Fury (2021)
March 15
- All Good Things (2010)
- Nature Calls (2012)
- You Can’t Kill Meme (2021)
March 16
- Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
- Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
- Step (2017)
March 17
- Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (2021)
March 18
- Life And Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere
- Deep Water (2022)
- Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
- Welcome To Flatch: Series Premiere
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
- Captains Of Za’atari (2021)
- I Know Who Killed Me (2007)
- My Little Pony (2017)
March 22
- American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
- Bloods: Season 2a
- Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)
- Wrath Of Man (2021)
March 25
- Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
- American Siege (2022)
March 26
- Mass (2021)
March 28
- The Oscars
- Monsters And Men (2018)
March 29
- The Girl From Plainville: Three-episode Limited Series Premiere
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut (2013)
March 30
- Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
- Killing Them Softly (2012)
March 31
- First Day: Complete Season 2
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (dub)