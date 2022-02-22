We had the great opportunity of interviewing Dr. Krysten Jacobs of Broadway Chiropractic & Wellness in Murfreesboro. They are located at 272 Heritage Park Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Hour of operations are as follows: Mondays: 10:00am-1:00pm and 2:30pm-6:00pm, Tuesdays: 2:30pm-6:00pm, Wednesdays: 10:00am-1:00pm and 2:30pm-6:00pm, Thursdays: 10:00am-1:00pm and 2:30pm-6:00pm, and Fridays: 10:00am-1:00pm.

Q: Tell us how you created the concept of Broadway Chiropractic & Wellness?

A: We (meaning my husband, Dr. Matthew Jacobs, and I) have always wanted to be in control of our own destiny. We both experienced a variety of work environments as associate Doctors, and we wanted to be able to create a positive and open environment for all of our employees to thrive and enjoy their work! This also created an opportunity for me to be able to have flexibility with my schedule to accommodate being a new mom, which is also very important to us.

Q: How was the process of opening a business during a pandemic?

A: After being associates for 2 years, we decided to purchase our own practice. We had to overcome quite a few hurdles in just acquiring the practice from its previous owner because of COVID. We started the acquisition process in December 2019 with a projected closing date of April 2020, but, unfortunately, that got delayed to November 2020. We were relocating to mid-TN from Maryland. I found out I was pregnant with our first child in Feb 2020. Fast-forward to the fall: we moved to Murfreesboro 1 Oct 2020, our son was born 4 Nov 2020, and the practice acquisition closed (finally!) on 23 Nov 2020. A lot of monumental “firsts” in less than 2 months!

However, after the successful acquisition, more than we ever expected or planned for happened during our first year of ownership. From the beginning, we had to change a lot of procedures and processes at the office to be more black-and-white as opposed to different shades of grey… and unfortunately, that resulted in a loss of about 50% of the patients after our first month of ownership. BUT with our determination and God’s will to help us serve and love our patients, our practice size doubled in 6 months, back to where we started! Also, we were (and still are) receiving all of our quality patient leads through word-of-mouth, which is a rarity for a practice that is so young.

Q: What is the demographic of your clientele?

A: We offer a drug-free, non-surgical approach to health and wellness. We are for anyone who wants to live pain-free using non-invasive and truly life-changing solutions to their health!

Q: What conditions do you specialize in treating?

A: We have a variety of specialties that are beneficial for many patients! Every patient that we treat has a uniqueness to their condition, so we love being able to provide individualized care for everyone. We treat patients of all ages: infancy through retirement, as well as athletes, children, and pregnant women. We are honored to be one of the trusted chiropractic offices that OBs refer their patients to.

Chiropractic Adjustments “unlock” the joints and increase range of motion, but most importantly, keeps your spine and discs in a healthy state to prevent pain and injury. Chiropractic Adjustments help to reduce pain and improve mobility and overall health.

Spinal Decompression is a non-surgical and non-invasive treatment that uses traction to decompress your discs to alleviate pain. Spinal Decompression is great for degenerative disc disease, sciatica, herniated discs, failed back surgery, and more.

Dry Needling is a physical therapy technique based on neuroanatomy science that uses sterile filiform needles to decrease muscle pain and tightness. It lessens muscle tension, decreases pain, improves mobility, and restores normal muscle and joint function. The increased blood flow to the treated areas promotes enhanced healing. Dry Needling provides relief from muscle strains, neck and back pain, plantar fasciitis, headaches, TMJ, shoulder and knee pain, and so much more. Both myself and Dr. Matthew Jacobs are certified through an extensive, rigorous training process in order to safely practice Dry Needling.

Q: Do you do any community outreach/partnerships or plan to in the future?

A: We are always thinking of ways to connect with the community! We are a bilingual (Spanish) office and we love being able to provide high quality care to a widely underserved population. We serve as a portal of entry provider for a lot of patients: we do a complete history, examination, and take x-rays and/or refer patients out for other advanced imaging when warranted. We help patients with chiropractic, but we also recognize when chiropractic is not the best fit for their condition (i.e. we had a patient come in with acute wrist pain, and it turned out to be a wrist fracture – we are not able to treat fractures of this nature) and we help them contact the appropriate physicians using our bilingual team so it drastically minimizes the language barrier for the patient so they are truly able to get the care they need (even when it’s not from us) and actually understand what their health plan is since our team is able to serve as a translator to advocate for them.

Q: What do you want the community to know about Broadway Chiropractic?

A: Our mission is to change people’s lives! We strive to be a grounding source of positivity in the community that attracts people. Our office is bilingual (Spanish) and we pride ourselves on being upfront, transparent and honest with our patients about their care.

We are a fee-for-service office, so we are blessed to be able to not have health insurance dictate our patients’ care – we are able to rightfully do so as the Doctor to best and completely serve our patients. We are proud to not offer a cookie-cutter approach to our patients’ healthcare! We help all of our patients become as healthy & functional as possible: this journey extends beyond when pain goes away, and is the most important part of stabilizing one’s condition to help PREVENT future relapses or injuries. We are also able to provide more than just physical treatment to help our patients – our office environment is similar to a 1950s barber shop – everyone is welcome, it is upbeat, and very friendly and positive! Patients leave in a better mood than when they walked in.

Q: What is the best part of your job?

A: Changing people’s lives!!!!