Highlights for the month of November on Amazon Prime include The Wheel of Time, Hanna Season 3, and The Electric Life of Louis Wain. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.

November 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

November 5

Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Snowmance (2017)

Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

November 12

Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Finding You (2021)

Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 16

Beginners (2011)

November 19

Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 20

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

November 24

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 29