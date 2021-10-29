Phase B of Stones River Road Water Main Project to Begin in November

Phase B of the Stones River Road water main project is expected to begin the first week of November. The contractor expects paving and re-striping of Stones River Road from the roundabout to La Vergne Lane to take until the end of the month to complete.

Phase B will require crews to close Stones River Road from La Vergne Lane to Lake Forest Drive to all drivers except for local traffic. Detours will be in place, instructing drivers to go east on La Vergne Lane, north on Davids Way, then west on Lake Forest Drive to reconnect to Stones River Road.

The contractor estimates the phase, including paving and re-striping, will be completed by the end of January. The project includes six (6) phases in its entirety and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. More information about each of the phases will be posted prior to the next phase change.

Crews are expected to be working Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Each phase closure will be in place for the duration of the work.