Enjoy new Amazon Original shows and movies right on time for your spring binge! Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020.

March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

*The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

*Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

I See You (2019)

March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27

*Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Santee (1973)