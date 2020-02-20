The Exchange Club of Murfreesboro announces the 11th Annual “Celebrity Waiters Dinner” to be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Stones River Country Club starting with a reception at 6:00 PM followed by a sit-down dinner at 7:00 PM which includes live entertainment, silent auction and a live auction.

Various Grand Ole Opry performers will be present as well as local “celebrities”. You never know who will break out in song! In the past, some of those appearing were Tanya Tucker, Randy Travis, Bill Anderson, Rhonda Vincent, Teea Goans, Jan Howard, Jimmy Fortune, John Conlee, Stella Parton, Linda Davis, George Hamilton V, Barbara Fairchild, Rex Allen Jr., and Bobby Marquez.

Reserved tables of 8 seats /meals is $ 1,000.00. Payment due in advance. Levels of sponsorships are also available. Individual tickets are $150.00 per person, if space is available.

Funds raised support the programs of The Exchange Club of Murfreesboro including Americanism, Youth Activities, Community Service and our National Project – The Prevention of Child Abuse, specifically Kymari House and The Family Center of Tennessee (www.FamilyCenterTN.org).

For more information or tickets contact Exchange Club of Murfreesboro members: Melissa Blair Wright, 2019-2020 Club President @ 615-896-9460; or John Hood, Past National Exchange Club President @ 615–494-7970 – JDHood31@comcast.net or Ed Barlow, Club Treasurer @ 615-893-2067.

The Exchange Club of Murfreesboro, chartered in 1951, helps to inspire our community to become a better place to live. Follow us on Facebook or www.NationalExchangeClub.org for more information.