July also brings new Amazon Original Series, Movies, and Specials including Dave Bautista’s newest action-comedy My Spy (2020), new seasons of Hanna, Absentia, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Radioactive (2019) a Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike, and Jim Gaffigan’s latest comedy special Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020.

June 26

*My Spy (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Series

*Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6

Series

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

Movies

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Movies

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Movies

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Series

*Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19

Movies

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

Movies

*Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

Series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials

*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Series

Animal Kingdom: Season 4