Claudia Dixon, Employee of Pretty in Pink Boutique and Breast Cancer Survivor, Shares Her Experience

Claudia Dixon is a Certified Mastectomy and Compression Fitter at the Hendersonville location of Pretty in Pink Boutique. She sat down with us and talked about her experience with breast cancer and some of the standout moments since she started working at Pretty in Pink Boutique.

Can you talk to us about how you ended up at Pretty in Pink Boutique?

Claudia Dixon: I’ve been here going on 6 years now. I wasn’t really looking for a new job at the time. I just happened to be scrolling through, just kinda looking to see what was out there, and the ad stuck out to me for some reason. I thought, hmm, that sounds interesting, and so I thought if it’s meant to be, they’ll call me back. I sent my resume and sure enough, they called me back, and here I am.

Can you tell us about your story with breast cancer treatment?

CD: I was diagnosed in December of 2011 with breast cancer. I had a bilateral mastectomy in January 2012. I had the option of treatment. I could either do four rounds of chemo or a year of Herceptin and I chose Herceptin for a year.

What is one of the most memorable/impactful moments you’ve had at Pretty in Pink Boutique?

CD: There’s actually a lot, but I would say the ones that stick out the most are when the patients just come out of that fitting room feeling like I’ve changed something in them. They walk differently, they hold their head higher, and some of them cry because they’re happy about that. Then, just being able to talk to the ones that are just getting started with this journey. Being able to talk to someone who’s been through it makes a difference.

What is one piece of advice you would give to someone going through treatment right now?

CD: I would say take the time to have your pity party but then get up and put your big girl pants on and just keep fighting, just keep moving, just keep going.

If you want to see Claudia to get fitted, give the Hendersonville location a call at (615) 866-4547!

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email us and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.