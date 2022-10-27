Thursday, October 27, 2022
Beloved Hall of Fame Sports Reporter Joe Biddle Passes Away

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Photo from tshf.net

Beloved middle Tennessee sports reporter Joe Biddle passed away at age 78 on Wednesday.

He had been a radio personality and sports analyst in the Nashville area since 1979. Biddle was very accomplished and respected in his field. In 2013, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and in 2016, he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. He also covered 31 Final Fours, 31 Super Bowls, and 25 Masters Tournaments.

His peers have taken to Twitter to share their condolences.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
