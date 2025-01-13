City of Murfreesboro Conducting Development, Housing Needs Survey

The City of Murfreesboro is conducting a Needs Assessment to inform the priorities of the next five-year consolidated plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. The Consolidated plan identifies general community needs and provides a five-year strategy for using HUD grant funds to develop community resources that meet those needs.

To provide input you can complete the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MurfreesboroNeeds

Or attend one of the two scheduled workshops below:

January 15, 2025, at 1:00pm

January 16, 2025, at 9:00am

Murfreesboro Airport Business Center

1930 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

