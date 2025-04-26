From Biscuit Bliss to Community Care: Meet Maple Street Biscuit Company

There’s a fresh take on comfort food making mornings brighter, and it all starts with a biscuit. Maple Street Biscuit Company, known for its bold and flavorful spin on Southern classics, has quickly become a local favorite for breakfast, brunch, and more. Built around strong values, big flavors, and a welcoming atmosphere, this neighborhood restaurant aims to make every meal feel like a moment worth savoring.

Whether you’re a biscuit lover, a brunch enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates quality food made with care, Maple Street Biscuit Company is a name worth knowing.

More Than a Meal

Maple Street Biscuit Company was founded on the belief that good food has the power to bring people together. At its core, Maple Street celebrates connection through comforting meals made with real ingredients and served in spaces that feel warm and welcoming.

Guests are invited to slow down, share a table, and enjoy the experience. With bold, from-scratch flavors and an atmosphere built for gathering, Maple Street is redefining what it means to share breakfast or brunch. It’s more than just a meal—it’s about creating moments that matter.

Comfort Food with Character

At the menu’s heart is a lineup of bold, biscuit-based creations that are anything but ordinary. Every item is thoughtfully crafted from scratch using fresh, quality ingredients. Some of the most talked-about signature items include:

The Squawking Goat : A crispy fried chicken breast paired with a fried goat cheese medallion and house-made pepper jelly on a flaky biscuit. This dish was even featured on Food Network’s Guilty Pleasures .

The Five & Dime : Fried chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sausage or mushroom gravy, and a perfectly cooked egg stacked on a house-made biscuit.

Chix + Waffles : Crispy fried chicken served with house-made asiago and bacon waffles with a drizzle of real maple syrup for the perfect sweet and savory balance.

These fan favorites represent Maple Street’s commitment to making breakfast and brunch unforgettable.

Built for the Neighborhood

Maple Street Biscuit Company believes comfort food is meant to bring people together. Through initiatives like their annual Month of Good, they give back to local schools, charities, and families in need. Serving breakfast is just one way they give back.

At Maple Street, comfort food is meant to bring people together, and every meal is served with a side of purpose.

Your New Favorite Brunch Spot

From scratch-made biscuits and vibrant flavors to heartfelt service and community involvement, Maple Street Biscuit Company is redefining what it means to be a neighborhood restaurant. If you haven’t stopped by yet, now’s the perfect time to pull up a chair and experience their handcrafted food and inviting atmosphere.

Whether you’re a first-time guest or a regular who knows your order by heart, there’s always room at the table. Find your nearest Maple Street Biscuit Company and see what comfort food, served with purpose, is all about.

Where to Find Maple Street in Middle Tennessee

Maple Street Biscuit Company has brought its signature style to several communities throughout Middle Tennessee, including locations in Nashville, Brentwood, and Murfreesboro. Each restaurant is designed to feel like a gathering place with communal table options, warm lighting, and a welcoming vibe that encourages conversation and connection.

Whether you’re fueling up for the day or catching up with friends over brunch, Maple Street offers a space where everyone feels like a neighbor.

