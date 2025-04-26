Last Call: Movies Leaving Netflix in May 2025

Movies Leaving Netflix in May 2025. Here is the complete list of new releases for May 2025!

Leaving May 1

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler’s List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree

Leaving May 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Leaving May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving May 9

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving May 10

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Leaving May 15

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

Leaving May 16

The Sum of All Fears

Tully

Leaving May 19

A Simple Favor

Leaving May 28

Burnt

Leaving May 29

The Silencing

Highlights Worth Watching Before They’re Gone

The beginning of May sees the largest exodus, with over 30 titles departing on May 1st alone. This collection includes something for everyone – from Steven Spielberg’s historical masterpiece “Schindler’s List” to Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy that helped define modern superhero cinema.

For those seeking lighter fare, romantic comedy classics like “Notting Hill,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “About Time” offer perfect viewing options. Meanwhile, sci-fi enthusiasts should prioritize “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” and the underrated “Europa Report” before they vanish.

The critically acclaimed “The Whale,” featuring Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance, and “Whiplash,” J.K. Simmons’ intense music drama, are essential viewing for fans of powerful performances. Action movie buffs have limited time to catch Brad Pitt’s WWII tank drama “Fury” or revisit Sylvester Stallone in the “Rambo” films before they leave mid-month.

