City of La Vergne Announces Top Candidates in Police Chief Search

Final candidates have been selected to move forward in the interview process as the City of La Vergne looks for its next police chief.

The five candidates were selected out of 33 total applicants. The City of La Vergne contracted with Ralph Andersen & Associates to conduct the nationwide candidate search. Director of Human Resources Andrew Patton announced the five candidates to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the June 29 evening workshop.

The final candidates are:

Chief of Police Michael Bell of Coweta, OK

Chief of Police Thomas Herion of Lyons, IL

Director David Imhoff of Nashville, TN

Captain Christopher Moews (pron: Mays) of Milwaukee, WI

Captain William Nas of Casselberry, FL

All candidates will travel to La Vergne in July to meet with executive-level administration and other upper-management personnel. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) will be facilitating the candidate assessment and panel interviews along with chiefs from across the state.

“This is a step in the right direction, not only for our police department, but for our citizens,” says Patton. “We feel confident that the selected candidate will be able to continue the process of building up our community’s trust in the department and reestablish an unwavering sense of professionalism from our officers.”

The City hopes to make a decision and have the new chief in place by September 2023.

Chief of Police Michael Bell

I would like to say how honored I am to be selected as a finalist to be the next Chief of Police for the City of La Vergne. My name is Michael Bell, for the past nine years, I have been the Chief of Police for the City of Coweta in Oklahoma. I am very happily married to my wonderful wife Sandra, and we are raising our two grandchildren Akadian 7, and Dylan 6. From our family to yours, thank you for allowing us to become a part of your city and family, we cannot wait to meet everyone soon.

Thomas Herion

Born and raised on the west and northwest sides of Chicago, I graduated from the Chicago Police Academy and have been in federal, state and local law enforcement. I am married and have 3 children. I am currently the Chief of Police for the Lyons Police Department and have held that position for the last 4+ years. My law enforcement career is outlined below:

Law Enforcement Career

Chief of Police – Lyons Police Department

Assistant Commissioner City of Chicago – Department of Aviation Police Safety and Security

Supervisory Special Agent – U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Suburban Police Chief – (Deputy Chief, Commander, Sergeant, Special Agent Illinois State Police Narcotics Unit, Detective, Patrolman)

Director – Law Enforcement Administration Robert Morris University – Professor Graduate School and Undergraduate School.

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree – Criminal Justice-Northeastern Illinois University

Master’s Degree – Public Administration- University of Illinois – Chicago

Graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School

Graduate from the Chicago Police Academy

Graduate from Federal Law Enforcement Training Center- Glynco, Georgia

Director David Imhoff

David Imhof is the Director of the Office of Investigation and Conduct within the Tennessee Department of Correction. David is responsible for criminal and internal affairs investigations, fugitive apprehensions, and gathering, developing, and disseminating actionable intelligence throughout the Tennessee Department of Correction. Prior to being with the Tennessee Department of Correction, David was a 30-year veteran with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. David held a variety positions within the department including Inspector over the Office of Alternative Policing Strategies, East Precinct Commander, Criminal Investigations Division Captain, and Field Supervisor Captain. David has served the City of Nashville as a youth services detective, homicide detective, hostage negotiator, sergeant, and lieutenant. David holds a Masters in Mental Health Counseling from Trevecca University in Nashville and a Bachelor of Arts from Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana. He has been a member of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Chiefs of Police, volunteer with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, an alumni member of Leadership Nashville, adjunct professor at Trevecca University, and a previous Gubernatorial appointee for the Tennessee Second Look Commission, a state review board for child abuse cases. David is a father of two and lives in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Captain Christopher Moews

Captain Christopher Moews is an influential and assertive law enforcement executive with over twenty-nine years of experience in diverse communities and settings. Since 1996, Captain Moews has served within the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD). During his tenure with the MPD, he has held the rank of Police Officer, Detective, Lieutenant, and Captain of Police. He has fulfilled leadership positions throughout the MPD, and implemented transformational change when needed. Captain Moews has embraced community engagement and established strong relationships with community partners and elected officials throughout his career. He has skillfully coordinated with local, state, and federal partners in furtherance of shared goals. Captain Moews graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He has completed management training through the Northwestern Center for Public Safety, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Command College Certified Public Manager Program. Captain Moews currently resides in the City of Milwaukee with his wife and two sons.

Captain William Nas

William Nas currently serves as a captain with the Casselberry Police Department in central Florida. Captain Nas is in command of the agency’s Operations Bureau containing 52 sworn and three civilian positions which compromise patrol, traffic, criminal investigations, and the community response team. Captain Nas is also responsible for managing the agency fleet and is a member of the building team opening a brand new 22,000-square-foot police headquarters this September. Captain Nas is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, is an attorney licensed to practice law in Florida and the Middle District of Florida, and is an experienced law enforcement manager with twenty-three years of progressively responsible involvement in all aspects of police agency management.