If you’re looking for something to watch over the Thanksgiving Break, check Dolly’s new Netflix movie “Christmas on the Square.”

And Dolly herself makes an appearance in the show as a homeless person who is really an angel. The musical also features Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, and features 14 original songs by Dolly Parton. In addition, Dolly released the song “Christmas on the Square” from her album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas” – Dolly’s first holiday album release in 30 years.

Via Facebook, Dolly states, “Sharing some very special stories and moments with the stars of “Christmas on The Square” in my Front Porch series!” In the video posted, the actors who appear in the special talk about Christmas on the Square and how all towns should be like this one.

The storyline of the special is about Regina Fuller, a modern-day Scrooge, who returns to her small hometown after the death of her father. After returning home, she decides to evict all of the townspeople from their shops and sell the property to a developer. The deadline for them to be out of their shops is Christmas Eve.

But with the help of an angel, and a few musical productions, Regina has a change of heart, reconnects with a high school sweetheart, and finds the son she never knew she had.

It’s a story about the Christmas spirit, forgiving others, and there’s really no place like home.