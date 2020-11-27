Top Black Friday Deals for 2020

What deals will you be shopping for this year?

Wallet Hub reports that 40% of American consumers are planning to spend less during the 2020 holiday season relative to 2019, and 79% of merchants not likely to offer better deals than last year.

The top categories with the highest discounts include books, apparel, clothing, toys and video games all with at least a 30 to over 40 percent discount.

Categories of items with the least amount of discount include furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and phones.

Below are some of the best items to purchase on Black Friday, according to WalletHub.

Lowrance Hook 2-12 Triple Shot US Inlander Fishfinder

Black Friday Price After Discount: $700

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $1,450

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $750

Academy Sports + Outdoors

LED 3 Piece White Deer Set By Winter Wonderland

Black Friday Price After Discount: $105

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $202

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $97

Big Lots

Legion Gaming Monitor

Black Friday Price After Discount: $405

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $554

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $149

Lenovo

Ario Pro 3, 3 Pack Wire Free Security Camera With Solar Panel

Black Friday Price After Discount: $399

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $519

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $120

Sam’s Club

KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set

Black Friday Price After Discount: $264

Pre-Black Friday Price*: $373

Additional Discount for Waiting Until Black Friday: $109

Walmart