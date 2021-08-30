You hear so much about how cholesterol matters to your wellness, including how it impacts the risk of heart disease and stroke. You hear about good and bad cholesterol. You know one should be high and the other low. You may even know your cholesterol level numbers.

But do you understand what cholesterol is and how to control it? Knowledge without understanding isn’t necessarily useful. Let’s take it back to basics. After all, if you understand, you’re more likely to make good decisions to control your cholesterol well.

Three Types of Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a naturally occurring wax-like substance in your body. It’s actually necessary, not completely evil or the enemy. That’s why we have a “good” cholesterol. The three types of cholesterol in your body are HDL (good,) LDL (bad) and Triglycerides. One way to remember which is the “good” one or “bad” one is to think of the “H” in HDL as “healthy” and the “L” in “LDL” as “lousy.”

HDL numbers should be high; they keep the LDLs in check. LDL and Triglycerides should be lower in number. LDL cholesterol can cause a build-up on the walls of your arteries, narrowing the pathways blood has to flow, leading to potential problems. HDL removes LDL and takes it back to the liver, where it’s processed. Triglycerides are the most common form of fat in the body, and come from both natural production and the food eaten.

Here’s a great resource from the American Heart Association to better understand cholesterol:

More Than Numbers

Your cholesterol numbers can give indications of what your risks are for stroke or heart disease. But you’re more than numbers. Other factors can greatly influence those risks, including your age, blood pressure, smoking status, BMI, activity level and genetic predisposition.

Working with your doctor to get a total picture of your health and risks is the best option when developing a plan to control your cholesterol. Remember, it’s not just about lowering bad cholesterol. It’s also about boosting your good cholesterol levels.

Cholesterol Control

The best part about cholesterol levels is that a lot of cholesterol management is actually within your control – especially with the natural methods available to you. Here are some healthy lifestyle changes you can make:

Limit foods high in saturated fat

Eat lean meats, low-fat or fat-free dairy products, whole grains, and veggies

Eat foods naturally high in fiber like oatmeal and beans

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Stop smoking

Reduce alcohol consumption

Tea Extract to Control Cholesterol

Soltea contains a patented Theaflavin formula, a super extract compound found in green tea, that has been scientifically proven to manage cholesterol. A double-blind, randomized and placebo-controlled study showed a 16% reduction in LDL levels among participants with moderately high cholesterol who took our patented formula of super tea extract for 12 weeks.

Taking a pair of Soltea™ patented super tea extract softgels in the morning is a lot easier than trying to drink the 35 cups of tea it’s equivalent to every day. Plus you don’t have the side effects often associated with caffeine. Control your cholesterol naturally.

Don’t live with a broken heart…take Soltea every morning instead. Shop here.

Have a question for Soltea? Fill out the form below: