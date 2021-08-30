Entrance to the park from Thompson Lane/Photo by Taylor Means

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

______________________________________________________________________

Photo of the week: Stones River National Battlefield, located at 3501 Old Nashville Hwy in Murfreesboro.

The Battle of Stones River was one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. With about 670 acres of nature to explore, there is no shortage of things to do in the park. There are more than seven miles of trails to explore. The park is home to an abundance of wildlife and plants of varying species. Fish inhabit the spring-fed ponds and Stones River itself. Throughout the year, tours, talking and interpretive programs are held by park rangers and volunteers.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Week please email us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.


