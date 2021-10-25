The Child Advocacy Center is calling all sponsors and golfers for the 11th Annual Turkey Tee Off.

The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cedar Crest Golf Course. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. before teeing off at 9 am. Have your team picture taken, put your putting skills to the test, bid on items in the silent auction, and aim for a chance to win the $10,000 hole in one contest. Grab a boxed lunch from Slick Pig BBQ after your round of golf.

“This is more than just a great day of building relationships and playing golf,” said Chase Fann, tournament chairman. “It’s an opportunity for the members of our community to support the important work that the Child Advocacy Center is doing to help child abuse victims and their families, who were severely impacted by COVID-19.”

The Child Advocacy Center works as a multidisciplinary team with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office to respond to child abuse cases, investigate the crime, aggressively prosecute offenders, help children heal, and help families rebuild their shattered lives. Child abuse referrals have increased 16% since the pandemic began.

Here’s how you can get involved and make a difference in the lives of child abuse victims – Sponsor the tournament, host a team of golfers, donate items to the silent auction, and bid on silent auction items. Sign up to sponsor or golf at https://cacrutherford.org/events and click on the turkey!

GOLF TOURNAMENT DETAILS:

Tournament Fee: $125 per golfer (Team of 4 golfers $500)

Registration: www.cacrutherford.org.event and click the turkey

Schedule: November 6, 2021 | 8:00 a.m. Breakfast | 9:00 a.m. Tee Off | Boxed Lunch

Location: Cedar Crest Golf Course, 7972 Mona Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Questions: Email Katie Enzor at [email protected] or call (615) 867-9000