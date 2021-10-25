Jerold “Jerry” Greenberg passed away on October 22, 2021, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Massachusetts and was living in Murfreesboro. He was the owner of Pardners and was retired. Jerry served in the Air Force.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Rebecca Greenberg. He is survived by his son, Ricky (Tonya) Greenberg of Murfreesboro; brother, Marc Greenberg of MA; sisters, Cheryl (Brent) Smith of New Hampshire and Lori (David) Kahan of CA; and granddaughters, Ella and Harper Greenberg.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 1:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com